MSI Vector GP77 vs HP Omen 17 (2023)

64 out of 100
MSI Vector GP77
62 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2023)
MSI Vector GP77
HP Omen 17 (2023)
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP77 and HP Omen 17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP77
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 83 against 65 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (154.8 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP77
vs
Omen 17 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm
15 x 10.32 x 1 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 999 cm2 (154.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~82.6%
Side bezels 7 mm -1 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Vector GP77
250 nits
Omen 17 (2023) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 20 24
L3 Cache 24 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vector GP77 +4%
2036
Omen 17 (2023)
1966
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP77
15152
Omen 17 (2023) +6%
15991
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Vector GP77 +45%
16.8 TFLOPS
Omen 17 (2023)
11.6-16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop's particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen 17 (2023) and MSI Vector GP77 or ask any questions
Promotion
