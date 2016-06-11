You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 CPU Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Vector GP77 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023) Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 83 against 65 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 83 against 65 watt-hours Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (154.8 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm

15 x 10.32 x 1 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 999 cm2 (154.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~82.6% Side bezels 7 mm -1 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Vector GP77 250 nits Omen 17 (2023) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 83 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left Charge power 240 W 330 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i9 13900H Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 5 GHz Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 16 (8P + 8E) Threads 20 24 L3 Cache 24 MB 30 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vector GP77 +4% 2036 Omen 17 (2023) 1966 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vector GP77 15152 Omen 17 (2023) +6% 15991 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Vector GP77 +45% 16.8 TFLOPS Omen 17 (2023) 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.