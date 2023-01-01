MSI Vector GP77 vs GP66 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP77
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (148.2 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
|358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|58 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
|240 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|992 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vector GP77 +17%
2036
1736
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP77 +21%
15152
12491
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1838
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16341
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|86.4 dB
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
