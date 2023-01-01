Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP77 or Vector GP66 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Vector GP77 vs GP66 (2022)

64 out of 100
MSI Vector GP77
VS
66 out of 100
MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
MSI Vector GP77
MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP77 and GP66 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP77
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (148.2 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP77
vs
Vector GP66 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches		 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~70.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 58 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 W 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 992 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP77 +21%
15152
Vector GP66 (2022)
12491
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Vector GP77 +22%
16.8 TFLOPS
Vector GP66 (2022)
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 86.4 dB

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
