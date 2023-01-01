You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Vector GP78 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 24-33% higher FPS

Case Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 380 x 298 x 28.7 mm

14.96 x 11.73 x 1.13 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~74.1% Side bezels 6.9 mm 6 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1440 Size 17 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz PPI 178 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Vector GP78 (2023) 500 nits ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Bottom Charge power 330 W 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 150 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 17.2 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80 GPU performance Vector GP78 (2023) 17.2 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) +44% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power 6x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 2 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

