Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Vector GP78 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 26-36% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 26-36% higher FPS Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 99.9 against 83 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 99.9 against 83 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs) Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (154.8 vs 175.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) Dimensions 380 x 298 x 28.7 mm

14.96 x 11.73 x 1.13 inches 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm

15 x 10.32 x 1 inches Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) 999 cm2 (154.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~82.6% Side bezels 6.9 mm -1 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 17 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 178 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Vector GP78 (2023) +67% 500 nits Omen 17 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 83 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Left Charge power 330 W 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 150 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 17.2 TFLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Vector GP78 (2023) +48% 17.2 TFLOPS Omen 17 (2023) 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power 6x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

