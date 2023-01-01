Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Battery 99.9 Wh - 80 Wh 99.9 Wh CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Vector GP78 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (147.6 vs 175.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 380 x 298 x 28.7 mm

14.96 x 11.73 x 1.13 inches 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm

14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~77.9% Side bezels 6.9 mm 9.4 mm Colors Black Gray Material - Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 56 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz PPI 178 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology - G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - No Screen space comparison Vector GP78 (2023) 17″ (16:10 ratio) = 129.9 in2 Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ~ 12% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1278:1 sRGB color space - 99.7% Adobe RGB profile - 71.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 69.1% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Vector GP78 (2023) 500 nits Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 80 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Left, Bottom Charge power 330 W 140 / 300 / 330 W Weight of AC adapter - 1010 / 1068 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 150 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm GPU base clock - 1395 MHz FLOPS 17.2 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Vector GP78 (2023) 17.2 TFLOPS Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +14% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6000 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power 6x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 82 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Infrared sensor - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.