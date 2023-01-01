Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP78 (2023) or Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) – what's better?

MSI Vector GP78 (2023) vs Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)

76 out of 100
MSI Vector GP78 (2023)
VS
75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
MSI Vector GP78 (2023)
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP78 (2023) and Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP78 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (147.6 vs 175.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP78 (2023)
vs
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)

Case

Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 380 x 298 x 28.7 mm
14.96 x 11.73 x 1.13 inches		 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches
Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~77.9%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 9.4 mm
Colors Black Gray
Material - Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 56 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology - G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Screen space comparison
Vector GP78 (2023)
17″ (16:10 ratio) = 129.9 in2
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
~12% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1278:1
sRGB color space - 99.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 71.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 69.1%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Left, Bottom
Charge power 330 W 140 / 300 / 330 W
Weight of AC adapter - 1010 / 1068 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 32 24
L3 Cache 36 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock - 1395 MHz
FLOPS 17.2 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 6000 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Infrared sensor - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

