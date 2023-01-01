MSI Vector GP78 (2023) vs Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP78 (2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (147.6 vs 175.4 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|3.1 kg (6.84 lbs)
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|Dimensions
|380 x 298 x 28.7 mm
14.96 x 11.73 x 1.13 inches
|363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches
|Area
|1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2)
|952 cm2 (147.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74%
|~77.9%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|9.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Material
|-
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|56 dB
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|-
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|No
Screen space comparison
Vector GP78 (2023)
17″ (16:10 ratio) = 129.9 in2
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
~12% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|1278:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|71.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|69.1%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right, Bottom
|Left, Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|140 / 300 / 330 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|1010 / 1068 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|32
|24
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vector GP78 (2023) +15%
2245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP78 (2023) +28%
21656
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vector GP78 (2023) +15%
2344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vector GP78 (2023) +37%
32613
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|150 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1395 MHz
|FLOPS
|17.2 TFLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|4608
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|144
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|6000 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.0
|Power
|6x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Infrared sensor
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
