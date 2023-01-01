You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 13620H GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Vector GP78 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 134-182% higher FPS

Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1120 grams less (around 2.47 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (139.5 vs 175.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) Dimensions 380 x 298 x 28.7 mm

14.96 x 11.73 x 1.13 inches 359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm

14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~74.6% Side bezels 6.9 mm 7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 178 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Vector GP78 (2023) +100% 500 nits Cyborg 15 250 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 53.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Right Charge power 330 W 120 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 150 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 938 MHz GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz FLOPS 17.2 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Vector GP78 (2023) +243% 17.2 TFLOPS Cyborg 15 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power 6x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.