MSI Vector GP78 (2023) vs Katana 17 (2023)

77 out of 100
MSI Vector GP78 (2023)
VS
59 out of 100
MSI Katana 17 (2023)
MSI Vector GP78 (2023)
MSI Katana 17 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP78 (2023) and Katana 17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP78 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 86-118% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the MSI Katana 17 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP78 (2023)
vs
Katana 17 (2023)

Case

Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 380 x 298 x 28.7 mm
14.96 x 11.73 x 1.13 inches		 398 x 273 x 25.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.99 inches
Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~75.9%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Vector GP78 (2023) +100%
500 nits
Katana 17 (2023)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Left
Charge power 330 W 180 / 200 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 36 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1635 MHz
FLOPS 17.2 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Vector GP78 (2023) +157%
17.2 TFLOPS
Katana 17 (2023)
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI Katana 17 (2023) and Vector GP78 (2023) or ask any questions
