MSI Vector GP78 (2023) vs Titan GT77 HX (2023)

77 out of 100
MSI Vector GP78 (2023)
VS
84 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
MSI Vector GP78 (2023)
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP78 (2023) and Titan GT77 HX (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP78 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (175.4 vs 203 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 24-33% higher FPS
  • 43% sharper screen – 255 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP78 (2023)
vs
Titan GT77 HX (2023)

Case

Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
Dimensions 380 x 298 x 28.7 mm
14.96 x 11.73 x 1.13 inches		 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) 1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~63%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level - 61 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 6060000:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 92.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 94.9%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Vector GP78 (2023)
500 nits
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +20%
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:40 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 330 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1330 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 5.5 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 32 32
L3 Cache 36 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 17.2 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80
GPU performance
Vector GP78 (2023)
17.2 TFLOPS
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +44%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x2048 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.2
Power 6x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 90.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
