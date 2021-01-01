Razer Blade 14 (2021) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
From $1999
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 205-280% higher FPS
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 61.6 against 49.9 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (100.1 vs 109 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|319.7 mm (12.59 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|16.8 mm (0.66 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.8%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|172 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1517
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +18%
8810
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +39%
570
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +146%
5219
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|10 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
