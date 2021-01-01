Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2021) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Razer Blade 14 (2021) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

75 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
VS
62 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
From $1999
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
GPU Apple M1 GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2021) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 205-280% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 61.6 against 49.9 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (100.1 vs 109 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2021)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 319.7 mm (12.59 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 16.8 mm (0.66 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1069:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 10 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2021) +373%
12.3 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

