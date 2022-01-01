Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2021) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Razer Blade 14 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

73 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 70 against 61.6 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~84.6%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level 52 dB 49.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 48900:1
sRGB color space - 99.3%
Response time - 49 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter 801 gramm 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2021) +137%
12.3 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.1 dB 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
