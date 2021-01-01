Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2021) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Razer Blade 14 (2021) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU
RAM 16GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2021) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 76 against 61.6 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2021)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 319.7 mm (12.59 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 16.8 mm (0.66 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~75.8%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Max. brightness

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 180 W

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 100 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2021) +152%
12.3 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

