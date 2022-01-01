Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2021) or Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition – what's better?

Razer Blade 14 (2021) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

67 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
VS
68 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2021) and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 425-579% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 90 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2021)
vs
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~82.6%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 801 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2021) +772%
12.3 TFLOPS
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Blade 14 (2021) and ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
2. Blade 14 (2021) and Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
3. Blade 14 (2021) and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4. Blade 14 (2021) and Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
5. Blade 14 (2021) and Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
6. Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and Surface Pro 8
7. Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
8. Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
9. Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
10. Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and Razer Blade 14 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский