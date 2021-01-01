Razer Blade 14 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9305
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
From $1999
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
Review
Performance
System and application performance
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
88
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
96
NanoReview Score
54
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 750-1023% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 5.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 61.6 against 52 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (93.1 vs 109 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|Width
|319.7 mm (12.59 inches)
|302 mm (11.89 inches)
|Height
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|Thickness
|16.8 mm (0.66 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.8%
|~81.1%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|3.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +19%
1517
1271
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +276%
8810
2346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +15%
570
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +459%
5219
934
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
