Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2021) or XPS 13 9305 – what's better?

Razer Blade 14 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9305

75 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9305
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
From $1999
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9305 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 750-1023% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 5.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 61.6 against 52 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (93.1 vs 109 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2021)
vs
XPS 13 9305

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Width 319.7 mm (12.59 inches) 302 mm (11.89 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 16.8 mm (0.66 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~81.1%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 3.8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +19%
1517
XPS 13 9305
1271
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +276%
8810
XPS 13 9305
2346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +459%
5219
XPS 13 9305
934

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2021) +1364%
12.3 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9305
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Razer Blade 14 (2021)
2. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Razer Blade 14 (2021)
3. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Dell XPS 13 9305
4. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 vs Dell XPS 13 9305
5. ASUS VivoBook S13 S333 vs Dell XPS 13 9305
6. ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 vs Dell XPS 13 9305
7. Dell Inspiron 13 7306 vs Dell XPS 13 9305

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9305 and Razer Blade 14 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский