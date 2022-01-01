Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2021) or XPS 13 9310 – what's better?

Razer Blade 14 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9310

67 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
VS
49 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
Dell XPS 13 9310
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 750-1023% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 5.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 61.6 against 52 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91.3 vs 109 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2021)
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~88.4%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 3.7 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB 36.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 801 gramm 218 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +24%
1488
XPS 13 9310
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +243%
8368
XPS 13 9310
2440
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +12%
1479
XPS 13 9310
1319
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +434%
12940
XPS 13 9310
2423

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 12
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2021) +1364%
12.3 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.1 dB 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

