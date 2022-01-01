You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 61.6 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 80-110% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 61.6 against 56 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (109 vs 122.8 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~89% Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52 dB 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Blade 14 (2021) n/a XPS 15 9520 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 61.6 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 230 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 801 gramm 429 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 100 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Blade 14 (2021) +146% 12.3 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 78.1 dB 83.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.