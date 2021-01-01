Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2021) or ENVY 14 (2021) – what's better?

Razer Blade 14 (2021) vs HP ENVY 14 (2021)

75 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
VS
57 out of 100
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
From $1999
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2021) and HP ENVY 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 231-315% higher FPS
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2021)
vs
ENVY 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 319.7 mm (12.59 inches) 313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 16.8 mm (0.66 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~81%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 48.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 230 W 90 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 430 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2021) +420%
12.3 TFLOPS
ENVY 14 (2021)
2.365 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 82.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

