Razer Blade 14 (2021) vs HP Pavilion Aero 13
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
From $1999
HP Pavilion Aero 13
From $750
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 556-758% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 61.6 against 43 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (96.6 vs 109 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
|298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.8%
|~82.3%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Silver, Gold, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|35 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1316:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|74.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73.4%
|Response time
|-
|37 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:55 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|312 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +16%
1549
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +72%
8639
5024
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +9%
1470
1352
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +83%
13615
7431
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|10-45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|76.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.0 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
