74 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
VS
54 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
From $1999
HP Pavilion Aero 13
From $750
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2021) and HP Pavilion Aero 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 556-758% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 61.6 against 43 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (96.6 vs 109 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2021)
vs
Pavilion Aero 13

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~82.3%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 35 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1316:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 74.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.4%
Response time - 37 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 312 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 10-45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 3840 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2021) +1010%
12.3 TFLOPS
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 76.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

