Razer Blade 14 (2021) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 4777-6515% higher FPS
- Around 16.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~93%) battery – 61.6 against 32 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (109 vs 119.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
|327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|769 cm2 (119.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.8%
|~70.3%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|8.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray, Blue, Orange
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|52 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1456:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|62.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|43.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|42%
|Response time
|-
|32 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|801 gramm
|171 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|16
|2
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +222%
1524
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +859%
8279
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +227%
1479
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +1534%
12940
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|5 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|96
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|12
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|2
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x64 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.1 dB
|70.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|640 x 480
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
