Razer Blade 14 (2021) vs Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)

Razer Blade 14 (2021)
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
From $1999
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
From $680
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2021) and Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 185-252% higher FPS
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 61.6 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (95.9 vs 109 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2021)
vs
IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
Width 319.7 mm (12.59 inches) 296.9 mm (11.69 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) 208.5 mm (8.21 inches)
Thickness 16.8 mm (0.66 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 619 cm2 (96 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~82.8%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 100 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 3840 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2021) +336%
12.3 TFLOPS
IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

