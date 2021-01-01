Razer Blade 14 (2021) vs Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
From $1999
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
From $680
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 185-252% higher FPS
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 61.6 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (95.9 vs 109 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|Width
|319.7 mm (12.59 inches)
|296.9 mm (11.69 inches)
|Height
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|208.5 mm (8.21 inches)
|Thickness
|16.8 mm (0.66 inches)
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|619 cm2 (96 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.8%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +14%
1478
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +87%
7877
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +10%
1478
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +170%
13618
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
