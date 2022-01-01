Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2021) or Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) – what's better?

Razer Blade 14 (2021) vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)

73 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
60 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
Display
Battery 61.6 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2021) and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (109 vs 146 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2021)
vs
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 942 cm2 (146 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~71.2%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black White, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB 53.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 801 gramm 1074 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2021) +73%
12.3 TFLOPS
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.1 dB 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

