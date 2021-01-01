Razer Blade 14 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 750-1023% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 5.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 61.6 against 41 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
|Width
|319.7 mm (12.59 inches)
|305.8 mm (12.04 inches)
|Height
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|217 mm (8.54 inches)
|Thickness
|16.8 mm (0.66 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.8%
|~77.3%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|9.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +19%
1517
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +273%
8810
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +14%
570
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +453%
5219
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
