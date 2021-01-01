Razer Blade 14 (2021) vs Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
From $1999
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
From $879
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 425-579% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Width
|319.7 mm (12.59 inches)
|319.4 mm (12.57 inches)
|Height
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|216.4 mm (8.52 inches)
|Thickness
|16.8 mm (0.66 inches)
|14.6-15.7 mm (0.57-0.62 inches)
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.8%
|~78.1%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39.7 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|342 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +21%
1517
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +114%
8810
4115
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +14%
570
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +186%
5219
1822
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|85.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
