75 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
VS
59 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
From $1999
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
From $879
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2021) and Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 425-579% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2021)
vs
Yoga 9i (14")

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 319.7 mm (12.59 inches) 319.4 mm (12.57 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) 216.4 mm (8.52 inches)
Thickness 16.8 mm (0.66 inches) 14.6-15.7 mm (0.57-0.62 inches)
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~78.1%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 39.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 342 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +114%
8810
Yoga 9i (14")
4115
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +186%
5219
Yoga 9i (14")
1822

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2021) +772%
12.3 TFLOPS
Yoga 9i (14")
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 85.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

