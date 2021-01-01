Razer Blade 14 (2021) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
From $1999
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
From $1100
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 425-579% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 61.6 against 51.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- 69% sharper screen – 266 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (92.5 vs 109 square inches)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|Width
|319.7 mm (12.59 inches)
|287 mm (11.3 inches)
|Height
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|208 mm (8.19 inches)
|Thickness
|16.8 mm (0.66 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.8%
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|266 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|0 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +20%
1478
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +90%
7877
4145
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +15%
1470
1282
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2021) +191%
13615
4682
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
