Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (109 vs 137.8 square inches) Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 99.9 against 61.6 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~75.5% Side bezels 4.9 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 52 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte

Battery Capacity 61.6 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 801 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 100 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 915 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1410 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS - Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units 3840 5632 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Blade 14 (2021) 12.3 TFLOPS Stealth GS66 (2022) n/a

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island - Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.