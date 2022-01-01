You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (109 vs 145.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 99 against 61.6 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9-21.9 mm

14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.86 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~78.9% Side bezels 4.9 mm 6.9 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 42.1 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Blade 14 (2022) n/a Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 61.6 Wh 99 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 654 gramm 529 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 100 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1567 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Blade 14 (2022) +3% 12.3 TFLOPS Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022) 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 78.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

