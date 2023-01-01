You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2240 x 1400 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022) Can run popular games at about 425-579% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm

12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~84.9% Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 42.1 dB 49.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2240 x 1400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1638:1 sRGB color space 100% 99% Adobe RGB profile - 72.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.2% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Blade 14 (2022) n/a Swift X (SFX14-51G) 330 nits

Battery Capacity 61.6 Wh 58.7 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 654 gramm 360 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 100 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Blade 14 (2022) +772% 12.3 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-51G) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC256 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.8 dB 86 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

