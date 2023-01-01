Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2022) or Swift X (SFX14-51G) – what's better?

Razer Blade 14 (2022) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)

68 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2240 x 1400
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2022) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 425-579% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2022)
vs
Swift X (SFX14-51G)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~84.9%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 42.1 dB 49.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1638:1
sRGB color space 100% 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 72.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.2%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 654 gramm 360 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2022) +772%
12.3 TFLOPS
Swift X (SFX14-51G)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.8 dB 86 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
