Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 61.6 against 52.6 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

43% sharper screen – 225 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (101.4 vs 109 square inches)

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~82% Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 - Noise level 42.1 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1384:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness Blade 14 (2022) n/a MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 61.6 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 654 gramm 174 / 189 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 100 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Blade 14 (2022) +310% 12.3 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.8 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

