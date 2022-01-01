Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2022) or MacBook Pro 13 (2019) – what's better?

Razer Blade 14 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)

69 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
VS
47 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 780-1064% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (100.1 vs 109 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2022)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 14.9 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM
Noise level 42.1 dB 41.8 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1524:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 78.4%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 12.96 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 654 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 3.9 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Fabrication process 6 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1050 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 0.81 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR3
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 2.13 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 6
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2022) +1419%
12.3 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
0.81 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2133 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR3
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.8 dB 79.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v4.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 0.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.4 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
