Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2022) or MacBook Pro 15 (2019) – what's better?

Razer Blade 14 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

69 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
VS
51 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 1725-2353% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109 vs 130.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 83.6 against 61.6 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 41% sharper screen – 221 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2022)
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~81.8%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM
Noise level 42.1 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 654 gramm 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 6 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 3
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2022) +3137%
12.3 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.8 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 0.6 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.4 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Blade 14 (2022) vs MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2. Blade 14 (2022) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
3. Blade 14 (2022) vs Blade 15 (2022)
4. Blade 14 (2022) vs Blade 14 (2021)
5. MacBook Pro 15 (2019) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
6. MacBook Pro 15 (2019) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. MacBook Pro 15 (2019) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
8. MacBook Pro 15 (2019) vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
9. MacBook Pro 15 (2019) vs MacBook Pro 13 (2019)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) and Razer Blade 14 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский