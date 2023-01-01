You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3456 x 2234 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 45-61% higher FPS

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (109 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 100 against 61.6 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~86.2% Side bezels 4.9 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 42.1 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3456 x 2234 Size 14 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Blade 14 (2022) n/a MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 61.6 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 230 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 654 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 100 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 76 GPU performance Blade 14 (2022) +81% 12.3 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.8 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.