You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12950HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1320 grams less (around 2.91 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (109 vs 172.7 square inches)

24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 90 against 61.6 watt-hours

Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~74.1% Side bezels 4.9 mm 6 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 42.1 dB 48 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz PPI 157 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1100:1 sRGB color space 100% 97% Adobe RGB profile - 70.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 73% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Blade 14 (2022) n/a ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 61.6 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 230 W 280 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 654 gramm 907 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 100 W 150 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz - GPU boost clock 1605 MHz - FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Blade 14 (2022) 12.3 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) +59% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.8 dB 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.9 x 7.8 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.