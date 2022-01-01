You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (109 vs 133.8 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 90 against 61.6 watt-hours

20% sharper screen – 188 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~77.8% Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz PPI 157 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%

Battery Capacity 61.6 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 100 / 240 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.9 GHz Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Blade 14 (2022) 1548 ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Blade 14 (2022) 9774 ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 100 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1425 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Blade 14 (2022) 12.3 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +8% 13.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.