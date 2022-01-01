Razer Blade 14 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 23-31% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (109 vs 133.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 90 against 61.6 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.8%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|42.1 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|654 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1508
1708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9386
12094
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1623
1715
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14250
16676
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
