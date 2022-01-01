Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2022) or Alienware m15 R6 – what's better?

71 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
VS
64 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R6
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
Dell Alienware m15 R6
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 61.6 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2022) and Dell Alienware m15 R6 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 23-31% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 61.6 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (109 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2022)
vs
Alienware m15 R6

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~69.1%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 53.3 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 19 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 955 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 80 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2022) +41%
12.3 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R6
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
