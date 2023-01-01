Razer Blade 14 (2022) vs Dell G15 5511
Review
Performance
System and application performance
56
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
58
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
46
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
55
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
- Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 61.6 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (109 vs 151 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
|357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.8%
|~68.9%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|42.1 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|654 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +9%
1535
1409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +66%
9921
5965
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +5%
1512
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +47%
13685
9304
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
