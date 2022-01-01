Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2022) or Dell G16 – what's better?

Razer Blade 14 (2022) vs Dell G16

68 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
VS
68 out of 100
Dell G16
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
Dell G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 61.6 Wh
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2022) and Dell G16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 23-31% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 61.6 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (109 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2022)
vs
Dell G16

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~76.4%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 42.1 dB 48.1 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1154:1
sRGB color space 100% 98%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.3%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 14 (2022)
n/a
Dell G16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 654 gramm 882 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2022)
1535
Dell G16 +21%
1860
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2022)
9921
Dell G16 +33%
13163
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2022)
1512
Dell G16 +26%
1902
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2022)
13685
Dell G16 +26%
17215

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2022) +41%
12.3 TFLOPS
Dell G16
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.8 dB 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

