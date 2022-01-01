Razer Blade 14 (2022) vs Dell XPS 13 9310
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
27
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
77
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
98
NanoReview Score
49
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 750-1023% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 5.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 61.6 against 52 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91.3 vs 109 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
|296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.8%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|3.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|42.1 dB
|36.6 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|654 gramm
|218 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +25%
1508
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +285%
9386
2440
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +23%
1623
1319
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +488%
14250
2423
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.8 dB
|84.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1