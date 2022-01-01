You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022) Can run popular games at about 750-1023% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 5.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 61.6 against 51 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (95.3 vs 109 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm

11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~84.7% Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 42.1 dB 41.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 99% Adobe RGB profile - 71.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.7% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Blade 14 (2022) n/a XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) 450 nits

Battery Capacity 61.6 Wh 51 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 230 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 654 gramm 214 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 100 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 12 GPU performance Blade 14 (2022) +1364% 12.3 TFLOPS XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.8 dB 80.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.