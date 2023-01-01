Razer Blade 14 (2022) vs HP EliteBook 840 G8
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 185-252% higher FPS
- Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 61.6 against 53 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
|323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm
12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.8%
|~77.9%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|42.1 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|654 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +18%
1558
1319
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +120%
10022
4556
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +14%
1535
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +178%
13896
4991
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
