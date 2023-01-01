Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce MX450 2GB RAM 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 185-252% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 185-252% higher FPS Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 61.6 against 53 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 61.6 against 53 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs) User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm

12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~77.9% Side bezels 4.9 mm 6.7 mm Colors Black Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 42.1 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Sync technology FreeSync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Blade 14 (2022) n/a EliteBook 840 G8 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 61.6 Wh 53 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 230 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 654 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 100 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz - GPU boost clock 1605 MHz - FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Blade 14 (2022) +336% 12.3 TFLOPS EliteBook 840 G8 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.8 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.