Razer Blade 14 (2022) vs HP EliteBook 840 G8

Razer Blade 14 (2022)
HP EliteBook 840 G8
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
HP EliteBook 840 G8
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU
GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2022) and HP EliteBook 840 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 185-252% higher FPS
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 61.6 against 53 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2022)
vs
EliteBook 840 G8

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm
12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~77.9%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 42.1 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Sync technology FreeSync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 230 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 654 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz -
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2022) +336%
12.3 TFLOPS
EliteBook 840 G8
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.8 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

