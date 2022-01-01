You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics 600 RAM 16GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022) Can run popular games at about 4777-6515% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~93%) battery – 61.6 against 32 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (109 vs 119.2 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm

12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~70.3% Side bezels 4.9 mm 8.6 mm Colors Black Gray, Blue, Orange Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1456:1 sRGB color space 100% 62.8% Adobe RGB profile - 43.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 42% Response time - 32 ms Max. brightness Blade 14 (2022) n/a IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 61.6 Wh 32 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 171 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 100 W 5 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 2 GPU performance Blade 14 (2022) +8686% 12.3 TFLOPS IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 4GB 8GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x1024 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 70.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v4.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.