Razer Blade 14 (2022) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)

66 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
VS
29 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2022) and Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 4777-6515% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~93%) battery – 61.6 against 32 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (109 vs 119.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2022)
vs
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~70.3%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Black Gray, Blue, Orange
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1456:1
sRGB color space 100% 62.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 43.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 42%
Response time - 32 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 171 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz -
Cores 8 2
Threads 16 2
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 6 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 5 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 96
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 12
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 2
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2022) +8686%
12.3 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 70.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v4.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
