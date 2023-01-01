Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2022) or Slim 7i Pro X (14″) – what's better?

Razer Blade 14 (2022) vs Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″)

66 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
VS
64 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″)
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2022) and Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 157-214% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 70 against 61.6 watt-hours
  • 59% sharper screen – 250 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2022)
vs
Slim 7i Pro X (14″)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~83.9%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 42.1 dB 50.4 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 250 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1483:1
sRGB color space 100% 92.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.7%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 654 grams 411 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2022) +285%
12.3 TFLOPS
Slim 7i Pro X (14″)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6000 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.8 dB 71.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Blade 14 (2022) or Alienware x14
2. Blade 14 (2022) or Blade 15 (2023)
3. Blade 14 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
4. Blade 14 (2022) or Blade 14 (2021)
5. Blade 14 (2022) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
6. Blade 14 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
7. Slim 7i Pro X (14″) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
8. Slim 7i Pro X (14″) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
9. Slim 7i Pro X (14″) or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″) and Razer Blade 14 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский