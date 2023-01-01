You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022) Can run popular games at about 157-214% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 157-214% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″) Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs) Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 70 against 61.6 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 70 against 61.6 watt-hours 59% sharper screen – 250 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~83.9% Side bezels 4.9 mm 7.9 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 42.1 dB 50.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 250 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1483:1 sRGB color space 100% 92.1% Adobe RGB profile - 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.7% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness Blade 14 (2022) n/a Slim 7i Pro X (14″) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 61.6 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 654 grams 411 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 100 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Blade 14 (2022) +285% 12.3 TFLOPS Slim 7i Pro X (14″) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6000 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.8 dB 71.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.