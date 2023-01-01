Razer Blade 14 (2022) vs Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 157-214% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″)
- Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 70 against 61.6 watt-hours
- 59% sharper screen – 250 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
|328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.8%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|42.1 dB
|50.4 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|250 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1483:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|92.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|65.7%
|Response time
|-
|29 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|654 grams
|411 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1535
1540
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9921
9969
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1512
1607
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +9%
13685
12555
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6000 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.8 dB
|71.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1