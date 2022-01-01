You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2256 x 1504 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022) Can run popular games at about 425-579% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 61.6 against 47.4 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

28% sharper screen – 201 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~79% Side bezels 4.9 mm 11.3 mm Colors Black Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 42.1 dB 40 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2256 x 1504 Size 14 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1424:1 sRGB color space 100% 97.2% Adobe RGB profile - 66.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 64.7% Response time - 50 ms Max. brightness Blade 14 (2022) n/a Surface Laptop 4 13.5 400 nits

Battery Capacity 61.6 Wh 47.4 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 654 gramm 306 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 100 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Blade 14 (2022) +772% 12.3 TFLOPS Surface Laptop 4 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.8 dB 78.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

