Razer Blade 14 (2022) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

69 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
VS
62 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2400 x 1600
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2022) and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2022)
vs
Surface Laptop Studio

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~83.7%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 9.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 42.1 dB 46.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2400 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1714:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 78.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 80.6%
Response time - 41 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 230 W 60 / 95 / 102 W
Weigh of AC adapter 654 gramm 379 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2022) +71%
12.3 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop Studio
7.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.8 dB 82.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
