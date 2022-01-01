You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2400 x 1600 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm

12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~83.7% Side bezels 4.9 mm 9.4 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 42.1 dB 46.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2400 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 200 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2400 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1714:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 78.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 80.6% Response time - 41 ms Max. brightness Blade 14 (2022) n/a Surface Laptop Studio 500 nits

Battery Capacity 61.6 Wh 58 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 230 W 60 / 95 / 102 W Weigh of AC adapter 654 gramm 379 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 100 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1140 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1410 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Blade 14 (2022) +71% 12.3 TFLOPS Surface Laptop Studio 7.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.8 dB 82.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.