68 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
VS
53 out of 100
MSI GF63 Thin
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
MSI GF63 Thin
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2022) and MSI GF63 Thin important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 157-214% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 61.6 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (109 vs 141.4 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2022)
vs
GF63 Thin

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~73.6%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 42.1 dB 55.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 654 gramm 330 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +55%
9921
GF63 Thin
6417
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +1%
1512
GF63 Thin
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2022) +46%
13685
GF63 Thin
9378

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2022) +285%
12.3 TFLOPS
GF63 Thin
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.8 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
