69 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
74 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS77
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
MSI Stealth GS77
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2022) and MSI Stealth GS77 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (109 vs 174.7 square inches)
  • 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 99.9 against 61.6 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2022)
vs
Stealth GS77

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~73.2%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 42.1 dB 56.8 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 654 gramm 708 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2022)
1508
Stealth GS77 +19%
1801
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2022)
9386
Stealth GS77 +35%
12625
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2022)
1623
Stealth GS77 +11%
1806
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2022)
14250
Stealth GS77 +17%
16708

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 5120
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 160
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2022)
12.3 TFLOPS
Stealth GS77 +17%
14.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.4
Power - 6x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.8 dB 84.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.2 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

