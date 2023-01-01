Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2023) or Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) – what's better?

75 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2023)
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
Razer Blade 14 (2023)
Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
Display 2560 x 1600
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2023) and Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 33% sharper screen – 216 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 76 against 68.1 watt-hours

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2023)
vs
Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm
12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~79.9%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 55.5 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 216 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Sync technology FreeSync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No -
Display tests
Contrast 1271:1 -
sRGB color space 99.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 85.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weight of AC adapter 791 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.0 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2023) +95%
16.8 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
8.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 6000 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 8.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Blade 14 (2023):
    - There is also a non-upgradable 16GB DDR5 soldered memory variant.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

