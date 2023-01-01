Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) 33% sharper screen – 216 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 76 against 68.1 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm

12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~79.9% Side bezels 9.1 mm 6 mm Colors Black Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 55.5 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 216 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Sync technology FreeSync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No - Display tests Contrast 1271:1 - sRGB color space 99.8% - Adobe RGB profile 85.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Blade 14 (2023) 500 nits Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68.1 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 230 W 230 W Weight of AC adapter 791 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Blade 14 (2023) +95% 16.8 TFLOPS Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) 8.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6000 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 8.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Blade 14 (2023): - There is also a non-upgradable 16GB DDR5 soldered memory variant.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.