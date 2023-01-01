Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 68.1 against 52.6 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 68.1 against 52.6 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs) Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (101.4 vs 109 square inches)

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~82% Side bezels 9.1 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber Yes - Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 216 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Sync technology FreeSync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor - Yes Display tests Contrast - 1384:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.4% Response time 3 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Blade 14 (2023) 500 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68.1 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 230 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 650 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 140 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Blade 14 (2023) +460% 16.8 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB GB Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 4.0 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.