Razer Blade 14 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2023)
VS
59 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Razer Blade 14 (2023)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2023) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 68.1 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (101.4 vs 109 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2023)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~82%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber Yes -
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 216 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Sync technology FreeSync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor - Yes
Display tests
Contrast - 1384:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.4%
Response time 3 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 230 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 650 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.0 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.2 GHz -
Cores 8 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2023) +460%
16.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB GB
Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 4.0 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

