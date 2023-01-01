Razer Blade 14 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 18% sharper screen – 254 versus 216 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.8%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|9.1 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|47.5 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|216 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|Yes
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|67 / 96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|650 grams
|274 / 272 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|4.0 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.2 GHz
|-
|Cores
|8
|12 (8P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 780M
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2023) +5%
2033
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12694
14188
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2023) +16%
1837
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2023) +24%
17792
14394
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|35 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1398 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|6.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|2432
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|152
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|76
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 4.0
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023):
- The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests.
- The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
