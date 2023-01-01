Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2023) or MacBook Pro 14 (2023) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 18% sharper screen – 254 versus 216 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2023)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~84.6%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 47.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 216 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology FreeSync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor - Yes
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 650 grams 274 / 272 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.0 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.2 GHz -
Cores 8 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2023) +147%
16.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 4.0 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023):
    - The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests.
    - The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

