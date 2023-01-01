Razer Blade 14 (2023) vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 68.1 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (96.4 vs 109 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
|302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm
11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|622 cm2 (96.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.8%
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|9.1 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|135°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|46.9 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|216 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|Yes
Screen space comparison
Blade 14 (2023)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
13.4″ (16:10 ratio) = 80.7 in2
~9% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|1160:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|85.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|99.9%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|130 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|650 grams
|358 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|4.0 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 780M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2023) +8%
2033
1876
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12694
13205
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1837
1833
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2023) +10%
17792
16135
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|7.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|80.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
