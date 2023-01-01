Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2023) or ROG Flow Z13 (2023) – what's better?

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2023)
VS
71 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
Razer Blade 14 (2023)
Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2023) and Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 68.1 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (96.4 vs 109 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2023)
vs
ROG Flow Z13 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm
11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 622 cm2 (96.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~83.7%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Aluminum Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 135° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Liquid metal - Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 46.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 216 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology FreeSync G-Sync
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor - Yes
Screen space comparison
Blade 14 (2023)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
13.4″ (16:10 ratio) = 80.7 in2
~9% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1160:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.9%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 230 W 130 W
Weight of AC adapter 650 grams 358 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.0 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 7.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2023) +124%
16.8 TFLOPS
ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
7.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
