Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 68.1 against 56 watt-hours

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (96.4 vs 109 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm

11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 622 cm2 (96.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~83.7% Side bezels 9.1 mm 6.7 mm Colors Black Black Material Aluminum Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer No Yes Opening angle 135° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Liquid metal - Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 46.9 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 216 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology FreeSync G-Sync Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor - Yes Screen space comparison Blade 14 (2023) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ROG Flow Z13 (2023) 13.4″ (16:10 ratio) = 80.7 in2 ~ 9% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1160:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.9% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Blade 14 (2023) 500 nits ROG Flow Z13 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68.1 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 230 W 130 W Weight of AC adapter 650 grams 358 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 7.5 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Blade 14 (2023) +124% 16.8 TFLOPS ROG Flow Z13 (2023) 7.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.