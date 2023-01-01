Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test 33% sharper screen – 216 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

33% sharper screen – 216 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs) Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 76 against 68.1 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~80.2% Side bezels 9.1 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black White, Black Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Liquid metal - Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 52.2 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 216 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology FreeSync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Blade 14 (2023) +25% 500 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 68.1 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 230 W 200 / 240 W Weight of AC adapter 650 grams 682 / 727 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1530 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Blade 14 (2023) +136% 16.8 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size - 12.8 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.