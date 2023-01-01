Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2023) or ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) – what's better?

Razer Blade 14 (2023) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2023) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 33% sharper screen – 216 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 76 against 68.1 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2023)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~80.2%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Liquid metal - Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 52.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 216 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology FreeSync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 14 (2023) +25%
500 nits
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 230 W 200 / 240 W
Weight of AC adapter 650 grams 682 / 727 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.2 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2023) +136%
16.8 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.8 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

